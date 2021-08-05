ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 1,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.64.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

