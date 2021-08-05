Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $65,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

