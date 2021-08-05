Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.90. 155,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

