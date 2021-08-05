Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $784.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,430.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,837,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after buying an additional 1,588,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.