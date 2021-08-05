Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million.

Several research firms have commented on DCBO. National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 277.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Docebo by 70.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $70.16. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,412. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.