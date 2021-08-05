Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

