Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce sales of $869.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $851.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $893.00 million. TopBuild reported sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.42. 211,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,418. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

