Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $609.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.95. 211,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.