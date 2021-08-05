Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $291.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.19 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

CONE traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $73.68. 807,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.