Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

