Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimpress plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

