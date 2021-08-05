Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $78.29

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

