Analysts Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT at $160.88

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

