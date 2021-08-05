Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT at $5.76

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

BIREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,152. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $963.48 million and a PE ratio of 118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

