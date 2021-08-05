Analysts Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Price Target at $19.79

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 112,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,961. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.