Analysts Set Euronext (EPA:ENX) Target Price at €106.50

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €106.50 ($125.29).

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

ENX traded down €1.75 ($2.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €91.10 ($107.18). The company had a trading volume of 150,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.32.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

