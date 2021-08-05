Analysts Set Expectations for Hubbell Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $202.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.