Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $29.64

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.