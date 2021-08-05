Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price at $61.25

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.
Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,781. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
