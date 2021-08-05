Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price at $61.25

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,781. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

