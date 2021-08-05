Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $41.00

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

