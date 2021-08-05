Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price at $120.40

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SITM traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $151.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.22.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

