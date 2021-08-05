Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $24.37

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of UAA opened at $23.81 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $30,477,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

