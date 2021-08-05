Analysts Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT at $72.71

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

YNDX stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

