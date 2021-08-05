Analysts Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT at $72.71

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.
YNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
YNDX stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $74.32.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.