Analyzing Bogota Financial (BSBK) & The Competition

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ: BSBK) is one of 35 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bogota Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.69% 0.63% Bogota Financial Competitors 23.62% 9.63% 1.02%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bogota Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bogota Financial Competitors 110 418 244 15 2.21

Bogota Financial currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 8.37%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million $2.07 million 62.35 Bogota Financial Competitors $147.28 million $15.65 million 20.87

Bogota Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial. Bogota Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bogota Financial peers beat Bogota Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

