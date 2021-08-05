Analyzing Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11%

32.9% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ontrak $82.84 million 5.88 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -20.31

Convey Holding Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Convey Holding Parent and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60

Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 69.63%. Ontrak has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Ontrak.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Ontrak on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

