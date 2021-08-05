Analyzing Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.42 $2.86 million $0.18 10.56 CEVA $100.33 million 11.20 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,926.00

Decisionpoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEVA. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decisionpoint Systems and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

