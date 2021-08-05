Analyzing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 24.22 $82.42 million $1.34 42.95 Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 47.37 $451.29 million $0.15 171.67

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus price target of $58.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 55.18% 8.42% 3.02% Equity Commonwealth -21.75% -0.42% -0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Equity Commonwealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

