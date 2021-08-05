AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 150.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AnaptysBio by 640.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 109,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $635.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

