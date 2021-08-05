Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 27,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,138,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.