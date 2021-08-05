Anchor (ANCT) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $13,288.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $372.67 or 0.00904140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.