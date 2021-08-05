ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.90 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.57. The company had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.50.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

