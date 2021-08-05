ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

ANSS stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.37. 11,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

