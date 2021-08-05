APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 631,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

