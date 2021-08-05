ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Tops $109.70 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and $948,377.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00005741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00101506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00139956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,952.55 or 1.00102635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.27 or 0.00831736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 46,989,102 coins and its circulating supply is 46,705,615 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.