Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.28.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

