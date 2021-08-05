AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AppFolio by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ APPF opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.