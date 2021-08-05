AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Head-To-Head Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.89% 4.56% 2.40%

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.35 $49.20 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.82%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

