Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Securities

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.11.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -219.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90. Appian has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

