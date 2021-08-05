Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Apple has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

