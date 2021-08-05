Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

