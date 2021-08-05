AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock worth $7,348,417. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

