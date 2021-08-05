Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 813,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,901. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

