Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

