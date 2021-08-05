Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

