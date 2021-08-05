Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,738.80. The stock had a trading volume of 591,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,571.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,060 shares of company stock valued at $249,903,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

