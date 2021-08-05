AQR Capital Management LLC Has $517,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 255.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.57, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

