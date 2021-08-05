AQR Capital Management LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

