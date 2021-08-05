AQR Capital Management LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 270,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 596,349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after acquiring an additional 220,052 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.