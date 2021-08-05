AQR Capital Management LLC Has $646,000 Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 317,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAA by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

