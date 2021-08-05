AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $630,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $30,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $10,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

